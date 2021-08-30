Aug 30, 2021
The Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows, as well as others in the field. You can see all of the past episodes here.
LISTEN: What Netflix's "The Chair" says about diversity in science
"They dealt with systems of power in a really nuanced and real way."
Dr. Ami Zota and Dr. Yoshira Ornelas Van Horne take over the Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast to discuss Netflix's "The Chair" and what it says about diversity in academia.
