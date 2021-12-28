Our top 5 long reads of 2021
Check out must-read, in-depth reporting from the past year.
In a world of quick clips and soundbites, long-form journalism can be a tough sell. But some stories just deserve the space and attention.
Here are five long reads that rise to that level. Grab a coffee or tea, close your Twitter tab, and support the kind of reporting that can spark change.
1. Fractured: The body burden of living near fracking
In this 4-part investigative series, EHN finds western Pennsylvania families near fracking are exposed to harmful chemicals, and regulations fail to protect communities' mental, physical, and social health.
2. Why Indigenous women are risking arrest to fight Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline through Minnesota
Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline construction is running into tribal resistance over fears of water pollution, wild rice impacts, climate change, and exploitation of Native women.
3. We’re dumping loads of retardant chemicals to fight wildfires. What does it mean for wildlife?
As western wildfires become bigger and more intense, state and federal fire agencies are using more and more aerial fire retardant, prompting concerns over fish kills, aquatic life, and water quality.
4. Pollution’s mental toll: How air, water and climate pollution shape our mental health
A collaboration between Environmental Health News and The Allegheny Front found alarming evidence that residents throughout the western Pennsylvania region are likely suffering changes to their brains due to pollution in the surrounding environment.
5. Misled on lead: The campaign to keep toxic lead in hunting ammo and fishing tackle
Hunting and fishing have a science denial problem.