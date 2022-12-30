Powered by RebelMouse
environmental justice

Our top 5 listens of 2022

Kick back and catch up on a podcast full of solutions and good news.

Did you know we have a biweekly podcast? If not, where have you been?

As part of the Agents of Change in Environmental Justice program — a collaboration with the Columbia Mailman School of Public Health — we produce a podcast featuring the voices of next generation environmental health and justice leaders.

We love all of our guests. But here are five shows from the past year that we think you should check out (or re-listen to!)

You can find and subscribe to the Agents of Change in Environmental Justice Podcast on all major podcast platforms.

1. Ashley Gripper

Dr. Ashley Gripper has inspired our team since we met her. This conversation is no different.

See the full transcript.

2. Rupa Marya and Raj Patel

What is deep medicine? This show was a fascinating look at ways to rethink how we view health and medical care.

See the full transcript.

3. Navigating the environmental health field as women of color

A frank discussion on navigating historically exclusionary spaces.

See the full transcript.

4. Katharine Hayhoe

Dr. Hayhoe needs no introduction. She discusses her path to science and how she became one of the world's most important climate change communicators.

See the full transcript.

5. Nayamin Martinez 

Nayamin Martinez discusses advocating for farmworker health and workplace protections in California's Central Valley.

See the full transcript.

