Powered by RebelMouse
Letter to the editor: Ghosts in our water
Nov 10, 2021

Letter to the editor: Ghosts in our water

The EPA is not acting as Congressional laws have stated: truly inspecting chemicals and how they impact the environment.

EHN Staff

Editor's note: This letter to the editor is in response to EHN's Oct. 29 article, The ghosts in our water.

Melanie Benesh presents an argument regarding strengthening EPA regulation of polyfluoroalkyl substances contaminating water sources utilizing the Clean Water and Air Acts.

In this op-ed, she claims that although Congress was able to revise how the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approves certain chemicals, the Trump administration altered the process and approved chemicals without knowing the health effects or whether the chemical was safe. Although Benesh references adding to and revising the EPA's two acts, I agree that the EPA needs to do better at combatting the issue of contamination in the first place. The EPA is not acting as Congressional laws have stated: truly inspecting chemicals and how they impact the environment.

Thus, more federal intervention may be needed to strengthen these regulations. While the Trump administration's revisions already took place half a decade ago, chemicals like PFAS and PCBs have consistently altered water supplies for seven decades.

Change needs to be enacted now, and more robust following of Congressional laws must be had for the EPA's two acts to work.

-Emma Tolentino, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

We welcome feedback from readers. Reach us at: feedback@ehn.org

Banner photo credit: Ricky Romero/flickr

water toxics
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom

The role of electric vehicles in the push for environmental justice

Expanding electric vehicle access will help improve air quality and mobility in low-income communities plagued by environmental racism.

LISTEN: Pete Myers on "The Fall of Plastics"

Environmental Health Sciences founder will join the Healthy Materials Lab at Parsons School of Design for a live podcast on the world's plastic problem.

New database shows hundreds of contaminants detected in US tap water

"We are not being exposed to just one contaminant when we're drinking water. We're being exposed to multiple contaminants."

Ocean plastic pollution

Too much plastic is ending up in the ocean — and making its way back onto our dinner plates.

Flipping the climate debate from costs to benefits: Susan Anenberg

Focusing on the benefits—as opposed to costs—can change the way people view climate change mitigation and serve to motivate action.

LISTEN: A sanctuary for herbal healing

"I am forever in awe of the land and the abundance and all that it offers us. These are not just plants, they are sacred living beings."

Trending Topics

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu