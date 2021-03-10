Powered by RebelMouse
Mar 10, 2021

LISTEN: Yoshira Ornelas Van Horne's trailblazing journey in environmental health

"What's all this education for if you're not going to help?"

EHN Staff

Dr. Yoshira Ornelas Van Horne joins the Agents of Change in Environmental Health podcast to discuss breaking down barriers in receiving her Ph.D. and the importance of centering research on the health of communities.

Ornelas Van Horne, a postdoctoral research associate at USC, talks about growing up bicultural and bilingual, being the first Latina to receive a Ph.D. from her environmental health sciences department at the University of Arizona, and keeping communities' well-being and best interests at the forefront of her research.

The Agents of Change in Environmental Health podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows. You can see all of the past episodes here.

Listen below to our discussion with Ornelas Van Horne, and subscribe to the podcast at iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher.

toxics justice environmental justice
