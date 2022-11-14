EHS taps media trailblazer Angela Marie Hutchinson as Director of Engagement

Environmental Health Sciences, which publishes EHN.org, announces Angela Marie Hutchinson as its director of engagement.

As director, Hutchinson will lead the international organization’s journalism, media and communications efforts.

Hutchinson has been recognized as a media and arts trailblazer by the U.S. Congress, Los Angeles mayor and Los Angeles City Council. She is author of “Create Your Yes!” published by Sourcebooks and Penguin Random House Audio. As a screenwriter and producer, Hutchinson’s projects have appeared on Hulu, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, NBCUniversal’s Peacock, PBS, Facebook Watch and other networks.

“We are thrilled to welcome Angela to our senior management team – she has an impeccable track record in media development with a business acumen that has brought game-changing shifts to local communities and mainstream audiences,” said EHS executive director Douglas Fischer.

Prior to joining EHS, Hutchinson served as a social media professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “I’ve always been passionate about future generations and utilizing journalism to communicate complex subjects to everyday people,” said Hutchinson. “I look forward to expanding the powerful work that EHS has delivered over the last 20 years to now capture new audiences through our evolving digital ecosystem and igniting our current base through an innovative engagement strategy.”

As the engagement director, Hutchinson will manage staff and oversee the design, development, and deployment of communications, newsroom infrastructure, and the organization’s public-facing work. While overseeing EHS’ current collaborations, Hutchinson seeks to develop new relationships with funders, partners, and key influencers in the environmental health landscape.