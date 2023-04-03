EHS announces a promotion and new hire

Environmental Health Sciences is excited to announce two new changes to our growing team.

Longtime contributor Autumn Spanne has been promoted to newsletter manager. Spanne oversees production of more than a dozen daily and weekly newsletters on topics including environmental health, climate change, plastic pollution and energy. She comes well prepared for the task having spent a decade as part of the EHN curation team, which produces a daily aggregation of top environmental health and climate stories for the newsletters alongside original reporting from EHN and The Daily Climate.

“Our newsletters provide a comprehensive look at the most urgent environmental issues of our time, from emerging science on how toxic chemicals affect our health, to the climate crisis, to increasing equity and justice in environmental protection,” said Spanne. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with our staff and subscribers on ways to amplify our impact, welcome new audiences and make our newsletters as useful as possible.”

In addition to her role as newsletter manager, Spanne coordinates the EHN en Español initiative, which includes a weekly newsletter of environmental stories curated from Spanish language sources, and leads EHN’s bilingual journalism and related collaborations.

As a longtime environmental journalist, Spanne’s work has been featured in EHN and The Daily Climate, as well as The Atlantic, National Geographic, The Guardian, Reveal, the Christian Science Monitor, InsideClimate News and CNN. Spanne was a 2016-2017 Ted Scripps Fellow in Environmental Journalism at the University of Colorado, Boulder, and a 2006-2007 fellow of the Metcalf Institute for Environmental and Marine Reporting.

Previously, Spanne taught English and journalism on the Navajo Nation and later worked as an editor at Youth Communication, an award-winning educational publishing company in New York that trains young people in writing and journalism. She holds a Masters in journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism and a Masters in education from Western New Mexico University. Originally from California, she now lives in Barcelona.