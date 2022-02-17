Powered by RebelMouse
endocrine disrupting chemicals
Feb 17, 2022

Prenatal exposure to toxics risks delay of child’s brain development

New research shows that 54% of pregnant women are regularly exposed to levels of endocrine-disrupting chemicals that could slow language development in their child.

 Grace van Deelen

Everyday levels of a pregnant woman’s exposure to mixtures of endocrine-disrupting chemicals like bisphenol A (BPA), phthalates, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), put their child at an increased risk of delayed language development, according to new research.

Because hormones regulate much of human development, endocrine-disrupting chemicals—which disrupt hormone activity—can create developmental problems. In the study, published today in Science, researchers determined that more than half of the pregnant women studied were exposed to endocrine-disrupting chemicals at a level that raises concerns about their child’s development.

“It’s very disconcerting,” Barbara Demeneix, a professor at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris and an author on the study, told EHN.

Widespread exposure 

Demeneix and her collaborators used data from more than 2,000 pregnant women from Sweden to identify a mixture of endocrine-disrupting chemicals that was associated with a subsequent delay in the child’s language development. They then exposed tadpoles, zebrafish, and brain organoids—small brain “prototypes” made of human stem cells—to the same mixture of chemicals that had been measured in those mothers’ blood. In all three organisms, they saw similar results: a disruption of the regulation of genes responsible for language development in children.

They concluded that 54% of the women had enough exposure to put their child at risk of a developmental delay. While that doesn’t mean that 54% of babies born will develop more slowly, it does show that more than half the women in the study had concerning levels of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in their blood.

Mixtures of chemicals 

The research, said Demeneix and Joëlle Rüegg, a professor of toxicology at Uppsala University and an author on the study, highlights the importance of studying mixtures of chemicals rather than individually, since that’s how exposure happens in everyday life. “When we do this mixture approach, it’s much more concerning than if we looked at single chemicals,” said Rüegg.

Because these chemicals are so widespread, and different countries regulate them differently, Demeneix and Rüegg said it would be difficult for a pregnant woman to limit her exposure meaningfully. Rather, they encourage more systemic action, including classification of chemicals. In some countries, endocrine-disrupting chemicals are tested and regulated individually, which makes it difficult for all PFAS, for example, to be banned or regulated.

Regulating endocrine-disrupting chemicals as classes, said Demeneix, would be a step in the right direction.

“It’s a personal choice to control your food, to control your environment,” Demeneix told EHN. “It’s a regulator’s problem, a policy-maker’s problem, to make sure we are all protected.”

Banner photo: Dakota Corbin/Unsplash

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
bpa toxics endocrine disrupting chemicals children's health
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom
BPA chemical

BPA safety: The toxic chemical limbo game

For BPA, lead, and other toxic chemicals, accumulating science consistently lowers the levels we consider safe.

PFAS clothes

IN DEPTH: First-of-its kind testing points to dangers and unknowns of PFAS in clothing

Experts and advocates say the new testing points to the need for more rigorous regulation.

climate change hope

Replacing environmental despair with hope and action

It’s hard to avoid eco-anxiety. But by detoxing our social media feeds and focusing on community, we can all find good news and inspire change.

PFAS Testing

Investigation: PFAS on our shelves and in our bodies

Testing finds concerning chemicals in everything from sports bras to ketchup, including in brands labeled PFAS-free.

PFAS water

What are PFAS?

Everything you need to know about “forever chemicals” and how to avoid them.

Op-Ed: The pipe dream of sustainable plastics

Op-Ed: The pipe dream of sustainable plastics

What would need to happen for plastic building products to be considered truly sustainable?

Trending Topics
Stay informed: sign up for Above the Fold
The most consequential news on your health and the planet: delivered to your inbox every morning. (Weekly roundup also available)