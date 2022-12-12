Western Pennsylvania can meet its climate goals — if the region stops subsidizing natural gas

PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania could meet ambitious climate goals and save billions of dollars by replacing natural gas with renewable energy sources, according to a new proposal.

The plan, created by Strategen, a clean-energy consulting firm, details how 10 southwestern Pennsylvania counties can transition to clean energy, which would put the region on track to meet the International Panel on Climate Change goals of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees C by 2050 to avoid the worst effects of severe climate change.

According to the report, western Pennsylvania produces emissions at a rate nearly double the state average, and 72% of the region’s energy is generated from fossil fuels. A transition to renewables would result in a 97% reduction in climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions from the region’s power sector by 2050, creating environmental and health benefits of nearly $4.2 billion annually. The plan is projected to create 12,416 jobs by 2035 and nearly 3,000 additional jobs, for a total of 15,353 by 2050.

The report, which was created on behalf of the Ohio River Valley Institute, a progressive think tank, differs significantly from previous energy transition plans created for the region, all of which rely on continued use of natural gas and require expensive technology like carbon capture to meet emission goals.

“We hope that these findings inform the discussion and help guide the region toward embracing a clean energy transition that promises to greatly benefit Pennsylvanians economically, socially and environmentally — all at a lower cost than doubling down on fossil fuels and expensive investments in carbon capture,” Joe Goodenbery, lead author of the report and senior manager at Strategen, said in a statement.

Sean O’Leary, a senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, said the organization will spend the next year reaching out to policymakers at the state and local level to share the report and discuss the potential for a clean energy transition as an economic development platform in the region.