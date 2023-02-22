SUNY-Albany professor reinstated after Monsanto attempts to discredit his work

State University of New York at Albany ended its investigation against researcher David Carpenter, determining there will be no discipline taken and he can resume teaching and researching.

Carpenter — a public health physician who has spent his career researching the impacts of pollutants on the brain, particularly PCBs ( or polychlorinated biphenyls) and their effect on IQ — was placed on “alternate assignment” about nine months ago by the university after three public records requests were sent to the University at Albany from a law firm that has represented Monsanto in pollution cases. The records were regarding Carpenter’s service as an expert witness against Monsanto in cases involving PCB exposure.

Monsanto was the primary U.S. manufacturer of PCBs until they were banned in the U.S. in 1979.

Carpenter was barred from his office and laboratory, prohibited from teaching and initially forbidden all contact with his students.

Yesterday the university lifted his restrictions, saying the university completed its internal investigation and "no discipline will be imposed based on such investigation."

"Consistent with procedure and practice, Dr. Carpenter is no longer on an alternate assignment and may now teach and conduct research on campus. As is standard, UAlbany and Dr. Carpenter also entered into a Conflict Management Plan to ensure future activities are carried out in compliance with all applicable laws and policies," the statement read.

