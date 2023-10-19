Opinion: It’s breast cancer awareness month. Let’s prevent the everyday exposures that raise our risk.

October is breast cancer awareness month, and alongside the ubiquitous pink ribbons is the usual advice for prevention: Don’t smoke, focus on diet and exercise, and do regular exams.

But there’s a major opportunity for breast cancer prevention that’s often overlooked — preventing exposure to harmful chemicals.

Up to 95% of cancer cases are preventable, but only 7% to 9% of global cancer funding goes toward prevention. That small portion of funding tends to focus on early detection, which is important, but isn’t actually prevention since it’s aimed at catching the disease early rather than stopping it from occurring in the first place.

I saw the consequences of this missed opportunity firsthand while researching and writing my book, A New War on Cancer: The Unlikely Heroes Revolutionizing Prevention, where I learned that many of the chemicals we encounter in our everyday lives are increasing our cancer risk.

Carcinogens banned elsewhere, but used in the US Unfortunately, carcinogens and endocrine-disrupting chemicals are poorly regulated in the U.S., so they regularly show up in our food, drinking water and personal care products. These are generally small exposures, but research indicates that they’re adding up to increase cancer rates in big ways, and even to increase breast cancer risk for our daughters and granddaughters. Many of the chemicals commonly found in products in the U.S. have been banned in other parts of the world. For example, brominated vegetable oil, potassium bromate and propylparaben, all of which are linked to increased cancer risk, are among a long list of food additives that have long been banned in the European Union and other countries but are still regularly used in processed foods in the U.S. Similarly, cosmetics sold to Americans regularly contain chemicals linked to cancer risk like formaldehyde, asbestos, PFAS, parabens and phthalates that are banned in cosmetics sold in other parts of the world. The chemicals found in cosmetics pose a particular risk when it comes to breast cancer, since women use twice as many personal care products as men, applying an average of 168 chemicals to their bodies every day.

Beauty injustice Women of color face even higher risk. Studies have shown that women of color use more products on their hair and skin each day than their white counterparts, and that products marketed to women of color tend to be more toxic and are more likely to contain chemicals associated with increased cancer risk compared to products marketed to white women. This is particularly true for hair straighteners and relaxers. A 2020 study found that women who used chemical hair straighteners more than six times a year had about a 30% higher risk of breast cancer. Where are the public awareness campaigns about these statistics during breast cancer awareness month? And more importantly, why are products capable of raising our breast cancer risk so significantly still on the market? At least 80 other countries have enacted more stringent regulations on chemicals in cosmetics than the U.S. For example, the European Union has banned or restricted more than 2,400 chemicals in cosmetics, while the U.S. has banned or restricted just nine chemicals. We don’t need our lawmakers to reinvent the wheel here — the blueprints for basic, sensible chemical regulations are already out there, ready to be implemented.