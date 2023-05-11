Powered by RebelMouse
Fighting "A New War on Cancer"

Environmental Health Sciences reporter Kristina Marusic's new book on cancer prevention is a story of hope and what we can do to prevent harmful exposures.

1 min read

What if we rethought how we fight cancer?

In Kristina Marusic's new book, she talks to doctors, researchers and advocates who are upending our understanding of cancer and how to fight it by working to rid our lives of the deadly chemicals that trigger the disease. Marusic’s book, "A New War On Cancer: The Unlikely Heroes Revolutionizing Prevention," is on sale now at Island Press or any major book retailer.

"A New War on Cancer" empowers readers to get involved with the growing national movement to prevent cancer by systematically reducing our exposure to cancer-causing chemicals.

The story is told through profiles of people leading this work — most of whom never imagined this role for themselves.

Senior news editor Brian Bienkowski sat down with Marusic to talk about writing the book, what we can do as individuals and collectively to prevent cancer-causing exposures, and why she's optimistic about the future of this fight.

Want to speak with Kristina about the book? Contact her at kmarusic@ehsciences.org.

About the author(s):

EHN Staff

Articles written and posted by staff at Environmental Health News

