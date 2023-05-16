Powered by RebelMouse
Print Friendly and PDF
Kristina Marusic New War on Cancer book

LISTEN: Kristina Marusic joins The Allegheny Front to discuss "A New War on Cancer"

"Everyone I spoke with for this book said over and over, this problem is so big, we cannot shop our way out of it."

1 min read

EHN reporter Kristina Marusic recently joined The Allegheny Front's Kara Holsopple to discuss her new book, "A New War on Cancer: The Unlikely Heroes Revolutionizing Prevention."

"Individual lifestyle choices, which include things like not smoking and diet and exercise — and if you’re really thinking about these issues, maybe things like eating organic and trying to minimize your exposure to these chemicals in your everyday life – that stuff is all meaningful," Marusic said during the interview. "It’s important, it matters. There are lots of reasons, in addition to lowering your cancer risk, to eat healthy and exercise and not smoke cigarettes."

"But everyone I spoke with for this book said over and over, this problem is so big, we cannot shop our way out of it," Marusic added.

In the new book, Marusic talks to doctors, researchers and advocates who are upending our understanding of cancer and how to fight it by working to rid our lives of the deadly chemicals that trigger the disease.

"We’re exposed to these compounds on such a constant basis that even people who literally have a Ph.D. in the subject matte know that they can’t just shop carefully enough to protect themselves and their families from these chemicals altogether. The only way we’re going to achieve that is through systemic change."

" A New War On Cancer: The Unlikely Heroes Revolutionizing Prevention," is on sale now at Island Press or any major book retailer.

Listen to the full interview below.

About the author(s):

EHN Staff

Articles written and posted by staff at Environmental Health News

EHN reporter Kristina Marusic recently joined The Allegheny Front's Kara Holsopple to discuss her new book, "A New War on Cancer: The Unlikely Heroes Revolutionizing Prevention."

"Individual lifestyle choices, which include things like not smoking and diet and exercise — and if you’re really thinking about these issues, maybe things like eating organic and trying to minimize your exposure to these chemicals in your everyday life – that stuff is all meaningful," Marusic said during the interview. "It’s important, it matters. There are lots of reasons, in addition to lowering your cancer risk, to eat healthy and exercise and not smoke cigarettes."

"But everyone I spoke with for this book said over and over, this problem is so big, we cannot shop our way out of it," Marusic added.

In the new book, Marusic talks to doctors, researchers and advocates who are upending our understanding of cancer and how to fight it by working to rid our lives of the deadly chemicals that trigger the disease.

"We’re exposed to these compounds on such a constant basis that even people who literally have a Ph.D. in the subject matte know that they can’t just shop carefully enough to protect themselves and their families from these chemicals altogether. The only way we’re going to achieve that is through systemic change."

" A New War On Cancer: The Unlikely Heroes Revolutionizing Prevention," is on sale now at Island Press or any major book retailer.

Listen to the full interview below.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
cancertoxicsgood news
Become a donor
Today's top news

Noise, pollution, danger: how Amazon warehouses upended a sleepy New York neighborhood

www.theguardian.com

Democrats bet billions on carbon capture, but the government isn’t ready

www.politico.com

Who said recycling was green? It makes microplastics by the ton

insideclimatenews.org

Analysis: PFAS cleanup funding fails to meet needs

nmpoliticalreport.com

The foul chartreuse sea

yaleclimateconnections.org
Trending Topics
From our newsroom

Fighting "A New War on Cancer"

Environmental Health Sciences reporter Kristina Marusic's new book on cancer prevention is a story of hope and what we can do to prevent harmful exposures.

Testing finds glyphosate in two popular oat milks

The widely used herbicide was detected in 2 of 13 oat milk brands tested.

After repeated air pollution violations, Shell plastics plant hit with federal lawsuit

“Shell’s persistent law-breaking must end."

Scientists warn of disinfectant dangers: Study

“It’s ironic that the chemicals we’re deploying in vain for one health crisis are actually fueling another.”

Outdoor brands phase out PFAS, “forever chemicals,” ahead of state bans

Some products with PFAS — a common treatment for water and stain resistant outdoor apparel — will soon be illegal to sell in many states.