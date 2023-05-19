Powered by RebelMouse
LISTEN: Kristina Marusic joins the Out d'Coup podcast to discuss "A New War on Cancer"

"These are not just abstract policy questions or technical data. These are people's lives we're talking about here."

PITTSBURGH — This week Raging Chicken Media interviewed EHN reporter Kristina Marusic about her new book, A New War On Cancer: The Unlikely Heroes Revolutionizing Prevention for its Out d'Coup podcast.

"Not only is this an important book, it is incredibly and beautifully written," said host Kevin Mahoney. "It's the kind of writing that I think we need for these issues, where we're hearing the impacts on everyday people's stories. These are not just abstract policy questions or technical data. These are people's lives we're talking about here. Centering people's lives is what we need to be doing."

Marusic’s book, "A New War On Cancer: The Unlikely Heroes Revolutionizing Prevention," is on sale now at Island Press or any major book retailer.

Catch the whole episode above or wherever you listen to podcasts.

About the author(s):

EHN Staff

Articles written and posted by staff at Environmental Health News

