Flor Alvarado, 29, worked for decades as a farmworker and said she received little to no training on the adverse health effects on pesticides for herself and her family. Photo by Zaydee Sanchez for EHN/palabra

Radio Bilingüe brings pesticide reporting by Environmental Health News and palabra to new audiences

Long-time bilingual public radio network airs story based on the series Adrift.

A recent story on Radio Bilingue highlights journalist Zaydee Sanchez's reporting for EHN and palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, on California’s new pesticide notification system.

The Spanish-language audio version of Sanchez's story focuses on the experience of Flor Alvarado, a farmworker-turned-activist who believes exposure to pesticides on the job was responsible for a near miscarriage and the subsequent developmental problems suffered by her now 7-year-old twin daughters. The story examines the potential for California's new online notification system, planned for 2024, to better protect both agricultural workers and nearby communities by informing the public in advance of pesticide applications so they can better protect against exposure.

Sanchez and Claudia Meléndez, who both worked on the Adrift series for EHN and palabra, also spoke at length about their reporting this week on Radio Bilingüe's daily call-in talk show, Línea Abierta.

The collaborations with palabra and Radio Bilingüe are part of an ongoing project by Environmental Health News to increase our bilingual coverage and amplify reporting about, for and by underrepresented communities.

Listen to Zaydee Sanchez's audio story for Radio Bilingüe in Spanish here.

Listen to Sanchez and Meléndez extended conversation in Spanish about their reporting on Línea Abierta here.

Explore our bilingual series Adrift, which includes a resource kit to learn more about pesticide exposure and protection. Find all our Spanish-language original and curated stories at EHN en Español.

