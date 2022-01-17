Powered by RebelMouse
Jan 17, 2022

LISTEN: Lead pollution and mental health

EHN reporter Kristina Marusic talks with Living on Earth about polluted water and mental health.

 EHN Staff
EHN reporter Kristina Marusic discussed her recent reporting on the surprising mental health impacts of contaminated drinking water on the public radio program Living on Earth.

Listen below or visit Living on Earth for the full interview and transcript.

Banner photo credit: Andres Siimon/Unsplash

