Dec 09, 2021

Listen: Bad air polluting our brains

EHN Reporter Kristina Marusic talks with Living on Earth about air pollution and mental health.

 EHN Staff

EHN reporter Kristina Marusic discussed her recent reporting on the surprising mental health impacts of air pollution on the public radio program Living on Earth.

"Scientists are still trying to figure out exactly what happens in brains that are exposed to air pollution that affects mental health and cognition, but a lot of them think it's related to the inflammation that air pollution causes," Marusic told host Bobby Bascomb. "We know that chronic inflammation in the brain can damage neurons that are involved in the brain and nervous systems, regulatory responses, which can impact mental health."

Listen below or visit Living on Earth for the full interview and transcript.

Banner photo credit: Anthony Tran/Unsplash

