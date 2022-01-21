Jan 21, 2022
WATCH: EHN reporter Kristina Marusic discusses the alarming link between air pollution and mental illness
How air pollution and climate change anxiety are impacting our brains.
Environmental Health News reporter Kristina Marusic recently spoke about the links between pollution and mental health during a webinar for the Pittsburgh-based Group Against Smog and Pollution (GASP).
Marusic and Allegheny Front reporter Julie Grant discussed their 5-part series, Pollution’s mental toll: How air, water and climate pollution shape our mental health, which found alarming evidence that residents throughout the region are likely suffering changes to their brains due to pollution in the surrounding environment.
The reporting also uncovered the growing gap in mental health care as more people are traumatized by worsening climate change.
