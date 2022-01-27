Powered by RebelMouse
microplastics food pollution
Jan 27, 2022

Plastics plastics everywhere – and not at all good to eat

How do you get plastics out of our beer, food and salt? You have to take radical steps, a group of doctors asserts.

 Douglas Fischer

Physicians and public health officials this week renewed calls for policies that rid microplastics from our bodies and the environment, after new science confirmed the risks of plastic pollution to human health.

The new report, from Environment & Human Health, Inc., a nonprofit coalition of physicians and public health professionals, concludes no other pollutant is likely as abundant as microplastics or so widely distributed in the global environment.

They are found in fruits, vegetables, water, beer and even our salt.

All the people on the Earth

About 380 million tons of plastic are produced each year, a similar weight to all the people on Earth. An estimated 60% of that production gets landfilled, burned, or recycled. The rest – 152 million tons of plastic annually – ends up somewhere in the environment.

“Almost 500 scientific studies were reviewed in the writing of this report, and they show that each of us ingests and inhales millions of microscopic plastic particles each year," said Gaboury Benoit, a professor of environmental chemistry at Yale University and report author.

"Microplastics carry chemical additives and coatings as well as potentially pathogenic microbes. Disturbingly, their impact on human health is not yet known."

Plastics & BPA

Take action: download our free guide to tackling BPA
By downloading this guide you will also be subscribed to our weekly Plastic Pollution newsletter. You may opt out at any time.

Plastics recommendations

The report calls for sweeping policy initiatives that need to be enacted by international, federal, state, and city governments, as well as calling on corporations to better protect the public from harmful plastic and microplastic exposures. Among the recommendations:

  • Ban future permits for proposed plastic manufacturing plants.
  • Test municipal drinking water for microplastics and retrofit treatment to eliminate them in drinking water.
  • Expand the federal Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015 to ban manufactured microbeads in all consumer products, not just cosmetics and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals.

“We need to stop plastic production at its source. This will take international agreements between nations, regulations in the United States at all levels of governments, and include the cooperation of industry and the efforts of individual citizens,” said Nancy Alderman, president of Environment and Human Health, Inc.

Read the full report here

Banner photo credit: Steve Depolo/Parley.tv

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
toxics microplastics plastic pollution
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom
BPA plastic

Get BPA out of food packaging, US health professionals tell feds

Doctors, scientists, and health organizations cite new recommendations in Europe that indicate BPA can harm us at levels 100,000 times lower than previously thought.

environmental justice

Agents of Change in Environmental Justice program accepting applications

Do you find that public voices in science are lacking diversity and want to help create change? We want to hear from you.

PFAS outdoor wear

PFAS widespread in water- and stain-resistant outdoor clothes, home linens

“The chemical industry has been arguing that, ‘oh, we’ve been moving away from these substances, we’re no longer using them.’ And that’s not true.”

environmental justice

LISTEN: Lorraine N. Vélez-Torres on respiratory health in Puerto Rico

“Since fungal spores are very tiny and microscopic, we cannot see them, so we breathe millions and millions of fungal spores daily.”

Yoga pants

Investigation finds evidence of PFAS in workout and yoga pants

Testing finds fluorine—an indicator of PFAS—in women’s sportswear from popular brands like Old Navy and Lululemon.

Trending Topics
Stay informed: sign up for Above the Fold
The most consequential news on your health and the planet: delivered to your inbox every morning. (Weekly roundup also available)