Our 5 most popular reads from 2022
A corpse, woodworking dangers, plastic titans ... revisit the stories that stuck with our readers this past year.
The totals are in — here are the five most viewed stories from our newsroom in 2022.
1. A corpse in a barrel in a drying reservoir
Our weekend columnist Peter Dykstra is always on the lookout for the weird and wacky in the environmental realm.
With this column, he found it.
2. The hidden, potential cancer-causing, danger in woodworking and art supplies
Reporter Meg Wilcox did a deep dive on a scary chemical that's common in woodworking and art supplies. Might want to check this one out before your next craft night.
3. The Titans of Plastic
In collaboration with the excellent Sierra Magazine, reporter Kristina Marusic gives readers a clear-eyed look at the multi-faceted impacts of plastics production.
4. For clean beauty brands, getting PFAS out of makeup might be easier said than done
We spent a good part of the beginning of 2022 examining PFAS chemicals in everyday products. This investigation into makeup caught the eye of readers.
5. Chemicals in everyday products are spurring obesity, warns a new review
Our weight depends on more than diet and exercise. Reporter Grace van Deelen reported on the latest research examining a concerning class of chemicals called "obesogens."