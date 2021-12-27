Powered by RebelMouse
butterfly
Dec 27, 2021

Our top 5 good news stories of 2021

It's not all doom and gloom.

 EHN Staff

As we reflect on the past year, let's remember the good — the people, communities, ideas, and science that are creating a more healthy and sustainable planet.

The environment can be a depressing beat. But here are the top five good news stories from our newsroom over the past year that remind us there is hope.

1. The pesticide ban movement gains momentum

pesticide ban

Cities and counties are increasingly banning toxic pesticides—and some are taking aim at fertilizers.

2. A Listen Into Landscape

good news podcast

A series of audio postcards spotlighting peace, place, and connection to landscape from the perspective of those working in nature.

3. How artificial intelligence can help save us from air pollution

artificial intelligence

Researchers find AI may outperform traditional models, which could give more advance warning of bad air days, and reduce harmful exposures and hospital visits.

4. From butterfly wings to shrimp claws: Mimicking nature on the nanoscale

green chemistry

Innovators look to biomimicry to address sustainability challenges.

5. Planting a million trees in the semi-arid desert to combat climate change

planting trees

Tucson's ambitious tree planting goal aims to improve the health of residents, wildlife, and the watershed.

Have a good news story tip? We want to hear about it, write us at feedback@ehn.org.

Banner photo: Metalmark Butterfly. (Credit: Andreas Kay/flickr)

From Your Site Articles
good news climate change sustainability
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom

Peter Dykstra: Important environmental passings in 2021

A look back at losses over the last year.

A string of kindness and good deeds

Stopping to marvel at events that connected one reader to our work – and offered insight about her health and environment

“Organic” fertilizers have an inorganic problem

The lack of regulations on the term “organic” in agriculture input products can confuse farmers and gardeners.

Peter Dykstra: 2021's unnatural disasters

With the fingerprints of climate change on so many “natural disasters,” it’s time to retire “natural.”

BPA use in doubt as Europe proposes vastly more protective health limits

BPA science, regulators say, requires 'tolerable daily dose' be 100,000 times lower – 'A complete transformation.'

Trending Topics

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu