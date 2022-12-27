Powered by RebelMouse
Good news environmental
Credit: Cliff Morris

Our top 5 good news stories of 2022

There is hope.

As we look back on the past year, let's remember progress, solutions and optimism on the environmental front.

Here are five stories from our newsroom over the past year that give us hope for the future.

1. Can "Blue Zones" be a solution to environmental injustice?

Environmental justice

Reporter Ashley James explores a novel idea from one Virginia community to address environmental racism.

2. Jennifer Roberts on nature as medicine

environmental justice

Are you listening to our Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast? If not, you're missing out. In one of our favorite episodes this year, Dr. Jennifer D. Roberts joined to discuss nature as medicine for our physical and mental health.

See all past episodes here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

3. Colorado is the first state to ban PFAS in oil and gas extraction

PFAS in fracking

This was a big deal. Reporter Kristina Marusic explores how Colorado became the first state to ban the use of PFAS in the extraction of oil and gas.

This story wasn't a one-off: states and companies are taking the lead on PFAS as the federal government drags its feet. Two other examples:

4. Solar power at Pennsylvania schools doubled during the pandemic

renewable energy at schools

Pennsylvania remains synonymous with oil and gas — but, as Kristina Marusic found, there's a solar movement going on at schools.

5. Replacing environmental despair with hope and action

environmental justice

Cielo Sharkus, a senior fellow with the Agents of Change in Environmental Justice program, lays out a roadmap to remaining positive and action-oriented on environmental issues.

Have a good news story tip? We want to hear about it, write us at feedback@ehn.org.

good newsclimate changetoxicsjustice
