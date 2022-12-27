Our top 5 good news stories of 2022

As we look back on the past year, let's remember progress, solutions and optimism on the environmental front.

Here are five stories from our newsroom over the past year that give us hope for the future.

1. Can "Blue Zones" be a solution to environmental injustice? Reporter Ashley James explores a novel idea from one Virginia community to address environmental racism.

2. Jennifer Roberts on nature as medicine Are you listening to our Agents of Change in Environmental Justice podcast? If not, you're missing out. In one of our favorite episodes this year, Dr. Jennifer D. Roberts joined to discuss nature as medicine for our physical and mental health. See all past episodes here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.

4. Solar power at Pennsylvania schools doubled during the pandemic Pennsylvania remains synonymous with oil and gas — but, as Kristina Marusic found, there's a solar movement going on at schools.

5. Replacing environmental despair with hope and action Cielo Sharkus, a senior fellow with the Agents of Change in Environmental Justice program, lays out a roadmap to remaining positive and action-oriented on environmental issues.