Nov 22, 2021
Pete Myers podcast: The Plastics Inferno
The founder and chief scientist at Environmental Health Sciences makes his case for a new set of R's around plastics: rethink, redesign, reform.
We know the 3 R's (reduce, reuse, recycle). In this podcast series, Trace Material explores the myth of plastics recycling.
Myers has decades of experience in the chemistry of plastics, particularly with a class of chemicals called endocrine disruptors—a term he helped coin in the early '90s and explored in the best selling book "Our Stolen Future."