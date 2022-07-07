Powered by RebelMouse

WATCH: PFAS "forever chemicals" on our shelves and in our bodies

A multi-part investigation from EHN.org and Mamavation found PFAS contamination ubiquitous in consumer products.

EHN.org and the website Mamavation.com have been testing PFAS in everyday products, and findings suggest these troublesome chemicals are on our shelves and in our bodies.

Brian Bienkowski, senior editor at EHN.org, sat down with Mamavation founder Leah Segedie and Linda Birnbaum, former director at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Toxicology Program and a scholar in residence at the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University. The three discuss the challenges in testing for PFAS, what the findings mean, and what consumers need to know.

Watch the conversation above, and check out the entire series here.

Want to know more about PFAS? Check out our comprehensive guide.

Have something you want tested for PFAS? Let us know and write us at feedback@ehn.org.

