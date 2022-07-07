WATCH: PFAS "forever chemicals" on our shelves and in our bodies

EHN.org and the website Mamavation.com have been testing PFAS in everyday products, and findings suggest these troublesome chemicals are on our shelves and in our bodies.

Brian Bienkowski, senior editor at EHN.org, sat down with Mamavation founder Leah Segedie and Linda Birnbaum, former director at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences and the National Toxicology Program and a scholar in residence at the Nicholas School of the Environment at Duke University. The three discuss the challenges in testing for PFAS, what the findings mean, and what consumers need to know.

Watch the conversation above, and check out the entire series here.