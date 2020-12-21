LISTEN: Michelle Gin on the role of government in advancing beauty justice
"I see it as my job to try to empower people with knowledge so they can also make the change."
Michelle Gin joined the Agents of Change in Environmental Health podcast and talked about being a first-generation college graduate, what it's like working with businesses while also holding them accountable, and strategies for communicating environmental risk to different populations.
Gin, the Toxic Free Kids Communications Planner in the Environmental Health Division of the Minnesota Department of Health, is part of the current group of Agents of Change fellows.
The Agents of Change in Environmental Health podcast is a biweekly podcast featuring the stories and big ideas from past and present fellows. You can see all of the past episodes here.
Listen below to our discussion with Gin, and subscribe to the podcast at iTunes, Spotify or Stitcher.