Powered by RebelMouse
Print Friendly and PDF
PFAS outdoor clothing
Credit: Tyler Nix/Unsplash

REI to ban PFAS in outdoor clothing and cookware

The major outdoor retailer will ban the toxics from its suppliers starting in fall 2024.

Outdoor retailer REI will ban the group of chemicals known as PFAS in all textile products and cookware from its suppliers starting in fall 2024, according to an announcement this week.

The announcement was an update to the company’s product impact standards for its more than 1,000 brands partners.

Exposure to PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, has been linked to multiple health problems including kidney and testicular cancer, liver and thyroid problems, reproductive problems, pregnancy-induced high blood pressure, low birthweight and increased risk of birth defects, among others. PFAS have also been linked to changes in cholesterol levels and in the timing of puberty.

“We are so pleased that REI has finally listened to its members. No one’s drinking water should be polluted for a raincoat,” Mike Schade, director of Mind the Store, a program of Toxic-Free Future, said in a statement. The Mind the Store program launched a campaign last year to pressure REI to drop PFAS from its products. Toxic-Free Future also tested apparel last year and found evidence of PFAS chemicals in a variety of products from the retailer, including rain jackets for kids, jackets for men and women and hiking pants.

PFAS are often added to outdoor clothing to make them stain- or water-resistant. In an investigation last year Environmental Health News, along with partner Mamavation, found evidence of PFAS in yoga and athletic apparel.

State PFAS bans 

The REI announcement comes after multiple states — including California, Colorado, Maine, New York, Maine and Washington — have announced or put in place regulations on PFAS in apparel and cookware.

“Communities like mine deserve protection from continued PFAS exposures. Thank you, REI, for living up to your values, listening to your customers, and demanding a market shift,” Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear, a grassroots organization working to restore and protect the air, soil, water and food supply from PFAS contamination near Chemours in North Carolina, said in a statement.

While thePFAS ban for most products will take place in 2024, the retailer has a fall 2026 deadline for professional, expedition level apparel.

Schade added that “other retailers, like Dick’s Sporting Goods, must quickly follow suit.”

Follow our PFAS testing project with Mamavationat the series landing page.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
toxicspfasgood news
Become a donor
Today's top news

Citing birds and bees, groups petition EPA to close pesticide loophole

“The failure to regulate treated seeds creates a gigantic regulatory blind-spot — allowing one of the largest and most widespread uses of pesticides to go almost completely untracked and unregulated."

LISTEN: JoRee LaFrance on water research and advocacy for the Crow Tribe

“I have a responsibility as an Apsáalooke woman to care for our lands.”

SUNY-Albany professor reinstated after Monsanto attempts to discredit his work

David Carpenter, a longtime toxics researcher and frequent expert witness for those suing Monsanto, can resume teaching and research at University at Albany.

How widespread are these toxic chemicals? They’re everywhere.

www.nytimes.com

In lawsuit against the EPA, North Carolina environmental, public health groups get their day in court over PFAS dispute

ncpolicywatch.com
Trending Topics
From our newsroom

In push to mine for minerals, clean energy advocates ask what going green really means

"We’re still living with contamination from these other abandoned mines,”

Op-ed: The FDA needs to start protecting us from obesity-promoting food chemicals

New report finds the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is not testing food, additives or packaging for chemicals that cause obesity or disrupt our metabolism.

Editorial: SUNY-Albany must stop doing Monsanto's work

Monsanto, hamstrung for years by researcher David Carpenter's testimony, gets help from his university to silence him.

Radio Bilingüe brings pesticide reporting by Environmental Health News and palabra to new audiences

Long-time bilingual public radio network airs story based on the series Adrift.

Op-ed: When a home is not a sanctuary but a sickening, expensive trap

Expensive utilities and pests are deeply intertwined. Why is no one talking about it?