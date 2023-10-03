Texas is underestimating cancer risk from air pollution, health advocates say

HOUSTON — The Texas department responsible for monitoring air pollution is using different science to analyze risks than the federal government recommends. Health advocates say this leaves people breathing more cancer-causing compounds.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, provides air permit applicants with the option to use an alternative algorithm to simulate air emissions, despite the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s preference for the use of an updated algorithm, which has more advanced meteorological data and is more reliable in complex landscapes, better-predicting air pollution dispersion paths, altering exposure levels and locations, a 2008 study found. The latest example of this came in April of 2023, regarding air pollution permitting for concrete batch plants.

While offering this dated science, the TCEQ plans to set a target risk level for cancer at 1 in 100,000 — a proposal currently open for public comment. According to the TCEQ, this risk level has been used informally since 1999, but a 2023 vote from all its commissioners would create a standard. Health advocates worry this could result in more cancer cases in Texas due to the older algorithm potentially misrepresenting actual risk.

In Texas, that risk comes from different fronts, but especially from the petrochemical industry. Its footprint there is the largest in not only the United States, but the world. The oil industry is vast and contributes large emissions of carcinogens like benzene, ethylene-oxide, formaldehyde, and butadiene. In fact, Texas recently received funding from the EPA to increase its air monitoring.