Opinion: Researchers and clinicians acknowledge the role of chemicals in spurring obesity

For the first time, prominent obesity researchers and clinicians have acknowledged the potential role of environmental chemicals in the obesity public health crisis.

What happened?

Healthy Environment and Endocrine Disruptor Strategies (HEEDS) — a program of Environmental Health Sciences, which publishes EHN.org — hosted a workshop last fall on obesogens, environmental chemicals that could interfere with our bodies hormones, increasing the likelihood of weight gain.

Scientists examining the role of obesogens have been frustrated by the lack of interest, understanding and impact of their work by other obesity researchers, who have largely focused on the role of diet and exercise in weight gain. Thus, HEEDS developed a two-day workshop inviting clinicians to meet with obesogen researchers and discuss the causes of obesity with a focus on obesogens.

Although the workshop’s purpose was not to develop a consensus statement, the discussion led to statements of agreement among the participants, the main one being:

“Based on the robust nature of the data from in vitro and animal models characterizing obesogens, the obesogen hypothesis/model of obesity should receive greater attention from the broader scientific community as a potential contributor to the obesity pandemic.”