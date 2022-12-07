Obesogens: Chemicals that cause weight gain

Obesity is an increasingly common disease in the United States. The most recent statistics gathered from 2017 to 2020 identify 41.9% of Americans as obese, with the prevalence of severe obesity nearly doubling to 9.2% over the last two decades.

Obesity is a serious condition, increasing the likelihood of health problems like heart disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes — some of the leading causes of premature death.

We’ve all heard the standard solutions: eat less, exercise more. But there’s more to it: chemicals in our daily lives make it easier to unintentionally gain weight and may even make it more difficult to lose it.

These insidious chemicals are called “obesogens” and some doctors are incorporating this research into their practices and recommendations.

What are obesogens? Obesogens are a type of endocrine-disrupting chemical. Quick reminder: your endocrine system is made up of glands that make hormones. To put it simply, those hormones serve as your body’s “chemical messengers” that control many important parts and functions of the body. Obesogens, as endocrine-disrupting chemicals, hijack that messenger system and can wreak havoc on your health in a variety of ways. Obesogens are generally defined as chemicals that can cause the human (and animal) body to produce more fat than it normally would. Obesogens can include substances we often think of as fattening, like sugars, but also include an array of chemicals used in all sorts of products, such as BPA, phthalates and more.

How do obesogens work? Obesogens work in many ways. The way they impact your body depends on the type of obesogen, and can include: Disrupting your metabolism, causing your body to produce new or larger fat cells

Blocking fat cells from releasing stored fat to use as energy

Altering your eating habits

Impacting your gastrointestinal tract, which affects how food is digested. Exposure to obesogens can occur as early as prenatal development. Obesogens can act across one’s lifespan - but prenatal exposures are most sensitive to their effects and can cause obesity later in life.

Where am I being exposed to obesogens? Ditch the plastic food storage containers: they leach toxic chemicals into your food. Credit: jmalov - Getty Images Signature Unfortunately, all over the place. Many everyday products contain obesogens, including: Plastic food storage containers

Plastic toys

Nonstick cookware

Personal care products

Cleaning supplies

Medical devices

Flame retardants

Pesticides

Processed food additives: preservatives, emulsifiers, flavor enhancers, high fructose corn syrup

And more Chemicals that are obesogens are added to products such as these because they serve a purpose — various obesogens can make plastics harder or more flexible, make textiles stain or water resistant, packaging grease resistant, etc. Scientists, researchers and doctors are now pushing for those chemicals to be removed as unintentional health impacts are being discovered.