WATCH: Are plastics a threat to national security?
Pete Myers explores the troubling link.
March 22, 2023
Environmental Health Sciences founder and chief scientist, Pete Myers, explores how some chemicals — called obesogens — in plastics are linked to obesity and pose a threat to national security.
"The Army should actively embrace efforts to reduce obesogen exposures to recruits," Myers says.
The video is part of the "Ask Pete Anything" series, where readers can submit questions and Pete will give you an answer — or find someone to do so.
Follow the series on our Instagram or Youtube channels, and submit your questions here.
Want to learn more about obesogens? Check out our guide to the chemicals, and read the latest science.
