CoverGirl Sued For PFAS "Forever Chemicals" & False Advertising
www.mamavation.com
Dec 29, 2021

CoverGirl Sued For PFAS "Forever Chemicals" & False Advertising

Douglas Fischer

CoverGirl Cosmetics faces a lawsuit after Toxin Free USA found evidence of PFAS "Forever Chemicals" in CoverGirl makeup products sold to the public as “sustainable.”

PFAS – perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances – are a class of more than 8,000 chemicals known as "forever chemicals" because they don't break down in the environment.

The chemicals can bioaccumulate in bodies over time and have been linked to cancer, autoimmune disease, thyroid disease, liver damage, decreased fertility, birth defects, hormone disruption, obesity and decreased immunity. First developed in the 1940s, PFAS are traditionally found in food packaging, nonstick pans, clothing, furniture, and firefighting foam.

A recent peer-reviewed study, published in Environmental Science & Technology, detected what the study’s authors characterized as “high” levels of organic fluorine, an indicator of PFAS, in over half of 231 makeup and personal care samples, including lipstick, eyeliner, mascara, foundation, concealer, lip balm, blush, and nail polish.

“This is a product that people are spreading on their skin day after day, so there’s really a potential for significant exposure,” said Tom Bruton, one of the study’s authors.

Read the full story on EHN.org partner site Mamavation.com

