Powered by RebelMouse
Print Friendly and PDF
petrochemicals climate carbon capture
Image by Frauke Feind from Pixabay

Environmentalists take aim at Louisiana carbon-capture projects

1 min read

Washington Post reporter Timothy Puko writes that White House support for carbon-capture projects is hitting opposition in Louisiana, where locals fear the risks and the influence of fossil fuel industries.

In a nutshell:

The Biden administration's push for carbon capture projects is facing resistance from environmentalists and advocates for environmental justice in Louisiana. The region, known as "Cancer Alley" due to its high cancer rates and proximity of petrochemical plants to Black churches and schools, is a major emitter of carbon dioxide. While the administration sees carbon capture as a tool to reduce emissions, critics argue that it will perpetuate fossil fuel industries and harm local communities.

Key quote:

“I think what bothers me the most is that the oil industry is behind pushing CCS,” Beverly Wright, the executive director of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice said in an interview. “They can continue doing what they do to make money without doing anything to actually reduce their carbon footprint.”

The big picture:

This debate highlights the challenge of balancing climate goals with environmental justice concerns. Striking a balance between carbon capture and environmental health requires addressing the immediate risks faced by vulnerable communities while simultaneously transitioning to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

Read the full article at the Washington Post.

For additional context about the dangers of petrochemical pollution, read EHN reporter Kristina Marusic's award-winning piece: Titans of Plastic.

About the author(s):

EHN Staff

Articles written and posted by staff at Environmental Health News

Washington Post reporter Timothy Puko writes that White House support for carbon-capture projects is hitting opposition in Louisiana, where locals fear the risks and the influence of fossil fuel industries.

In a nutshell:

The Biden administration's push for carbon capture projects is facing resistance from environmentalists and advocates for environmental justice in Louisiana. The region, known as "Cancer Alley" due to its high cancer rates and proximity of petrochemical plants to Black churches and schools, is a major emitter of carbon dioxide. While the administration sees carbon capture as a tool to reduce emissions, critics argue that it will perpetuate fossil fuel industries and harm local communities.

Key quote:

“I think what bothers me the most is that the oil industry is behind pushing CCS,” Beverly Wright, the executive director of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice said in an interview. “They can continue doing what they do to make money without doing anything to actually reduce their carbon footprint.”

The big picture:

This debate highlights the challenge of balancing climate goals with environmental justice concerns. Striking a balance between carbon capture and environmental health requires addressing the immediate risks faced by vulnerable communities while simultaneously transitioning to cleaner and more sustainable energy sources.

Read the full article at the Washington Post.

For additional context about the dangers of petrochemical pollution, read EHN reporter Kristina Marusic's award-winning piece: Titans of Plastic.

bidencancer alleyclimateenergyenvironmenthealthjusticelouisianapetrochemicalstoxicscarbon capture
Become a donor
Today's top news

Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case

thehill.com

In ‘Cancer Alley,’ a key Biden climate push draws fire from environmentalists

www.washingtonpost.com

Navy sued by environmentalists over weapons testing in the Potomac

www.washingtonpost.com
Trending Topics
From our newsroom

Opinion: Researchers and clinicians acknowledge the role of chemicals in spurring obesity

The idea that environmental chemicals are a factor of increased weight gain is increasingly gaining traction among doctors and researchers.

LISTEN: Meet the teenager upending food and nutrition research

"It's crucial to shed light on these unseen factors that are contributing to obesity."

Opinion: Youth v. Montana — Young adults speak up

We are entitled to a ‘clean and healthful’ environment. Montana’s policies are endangering that.

Opinion: A national wildlife refuge at risk of industrialization

A terrible precedent as Washington’s Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge opens to industrial oyster farming

Dick’s Sporting Goods bans PFAS in its clothing and other textiles

The outdoor retail giant is the latest company with plans to get “forever chemicals” off its shelves.