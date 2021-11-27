www.nytimes.com
Nov 27, 2021
Interior Dept. report on drilling is mostly silent on climate change
The department recommended higher fees for oil and gas leases, but there was no sign the government planned to take global warming into account when weighing new applications.
Read the Full Article on www.nytimes.com
Trump Donald J Natural Gas United States Politics and Government Royalties Offshore Drilling and Exploration Greenhouse Gas Emissions US Politics Joe Biden Greenhouse gas Federal lands Climate Haaland Deb Climate Change Global Warming Donald Trump Offshore drilling Federal Lands Biden Joseph R Jr Natural gas Oil (Petroleum) and Gasoline Deb Haaland Oil and Gasoline nytimes.com climate change