Powered by RebelMouse
Interior Dept. report on drilling is mostly silent on climate change
www.nytimes.com
Nov 27, 2021

Interior Dept. report on drilling is mostly silent on climate change

Peter Dykstra
The department recommended higher fees for oil and gas leases, but there was no sign the government planned to take global warming into account when weighing new applications.
Read the Full Article on www.nytimes.com
Trump Donald J Natural Gas United States Politics and Government Royalties Offshore Drilling and Exploration Greenhouse Gas Emissions US Politics Joe Biden Greenhouse gas Federal lands Climate Haaland Deb Climate Change Global Warming Donald Trump Offshore drilling Federal Lands Biden Joseph R Jr Natural gas Oil (Petroleum) and Gasoline Deb Haaland Oil and Gasoline nytimes.com climate change
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom

Peter Dykstra: Reporters and writers I'm thankful for

On this Thanksgiving let's remember those who inform us about our world.

Air pollution can alter our brains in ways that increase mental illness risk

Emerging research finds polluted air linked to mental health problems, leaving western Pennsylvania children and environmental justice communities at high risk.

Feeling anxious about climate change? Experts say you're not alone

Research shows more people are feeling anxious about the climate crisis and their numbers will only increase in the coming years. Experts are concerned it's taking a toll on mental health.

How contaminated water contributes to mental illness

New research indicates that childhood lead exposure impacts adult mental health. The toxic heavy metal is found across western Pennsylvania drinking water systems, leaving thousands of kids at risk.

Pollution’s mental toll: How air, water and climate pollution shape our mental health

For years Americans have been warned about the dangers of pollution and climate change but one effect is neglected: impacts to our brains.

Analysis: 7 things the White House should do to limit PFAS pollution

We offer the Biden-Harris Administration seven recommendations to deal with PFAS in commerce using a whole-of-government approach, and finally start to turn off the PFAS tap.

Trending Topics

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu