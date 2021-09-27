Powered by RebelMouse
Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash
Sep 27, 2021

Listen: Why is it taking so long for Pennsylvania to regulate toxic chemicals in drinking water?

The chemicals, known as PFAS, are linked to health effects including cancer, thyroid disease, high cholesterol, pregnancy-induced hypertension, asthma, and ulcerative colitis.

 EHN Staff

PITTSBURGH—Thousands of Pennsylvanians are being exposed to toxic chemicals in their drinking water. The state has been working to regulate the chemicals since 2017, but officials say those regulations are at least two more years away.

EHN reporter Kristina Marusic discussed her recent reporting reporting on PFAS (perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances) with The Allegheny Front's Kara Holsopple.

PFAS are a class of more than 5,000 individual chemicals with similar properties. They don't readily break down once they're in the environment, so they can accumulate in animal and human tissues, earning them the nickname "forever chemicals."

Marusic's reporting sheds light on water contamination in the Pittsburgh region and investigates why it's taking so long to regulate PFAS in drinking water. Listen below.


allegheny county allegheny front audio chemicals drinking water endocrine listen pennsylvania pfas pfas pfas regulations pfoa pfos pittsburgh radio southwestern pennsylvania toxics water water contamination water crisis water quality waterquality western pennsylvania
Print Friendly and PDF
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom

We’re dumping loads of retardant chemicals to fight wildfires. What does it mean for wildlife?

As western wildfires become bigger and more intense, state and federal fire agencies are using more and more aerial fire retardant, prompting concerns over fish kills, aquatic life, and water quality.

Researchers, doctors call for regulators to reassess safety of taking acetaminophen during pregnancy

The painkiller, taken by half of pregnant women worldwide, could be contributing to rising rates of reproductive system problems and neurodevelopmental disorders like ADHD and autism.

LISTEN: Azmal Hossan on the sociology of climate crises in South Asia

"If we look at the rate of carbon emissions, most is emitted by the developed and industrialized countries, but the problem is poor countries like Bangladesh are the main sufferers."

Ocean plastic pollution

Too much plastic is ending up in the ocean — and making its way back onto our dinner plates.

Op-ed: We don’t have time for another fossil fuel bridge

Those holding up carbon capture and hydrogen as new climate solutions are leading us down the wrong path.

Trending Topics

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu