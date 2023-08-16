Pennsylvanians living near fracking wells face higher risk for childhood cancer, low birth weights and asthma attacks

PITTSBURGH—Residents living near fracking wells were more likely to experience childhood cancer, severe asthma attacks and low birth weights, found three long-awaited studies on fracking and health released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday evening.

The three studies, conducted in collaboration with researchers at the University of Pittsburgh’s school of public health, looked at health records and fracking data from 2010-2020 in the 8-county Southwestern Pennsylvania region, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Pennsylvania ranks second only to Texas in natural gas production, with most drilling happening in the southwestern part of the state. The state’s health department initiated the research in 2019 after a rash of rare childhood cancers were documented in some of the state’s most heavily-fracked counties. In response to pleas from impacted communities, former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf allocated $3 million for the studies to investigate the health impacts of fracking in the region.

“These studies are not the end of the story,” Ned Ketyer, a retired pediatrician and president of Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania who served on the external advisory board for the studies, said during a public meeting where the study results were shared. “They’re really just the beginning.”

The findings People with asthma living within 10 miles of fracking wells were four to five times more likely to experience a severe asthma attack during the production phase, the study found. Credit: Flickr/ Nenad Stojkovic The childhood cancer study found that Southwestern Pennsylvania children who lived within one mile of one or more fracking wells were five to seven times more likely to develop lymphoma compared to children who don’t live near fracking wells; and that children living closest to the highest density of wells had the highest risk. The study did not find an association between living near fracking wells and rates of certain other types of childhood cancer, including bone tumors, leukemia and central nervous system tumors. The asthma study found that people with asthma living within 10 miles of fracking wells were four to five times more likely to experience a severe asthma attack during the production phase at the wells. During the production phase, natural gas and oil flow from deep underground to the surface and are collected. Production happens after well pad preparation, drilling, and hydraulic fracturing, and is the longest-lasting phase in the process. Severe asthma attacks among southwestern Pennsylvanians living near fracking wells most frequently impacted kids between 5 and13 years old.

Dozens of other studies have linked living near fracking wells with various health problems, including poor birth outcomes. Credit: Christian Bowen on Unsplash The birth outcome study found an increased risk of having babies that are small for gestational age — a risk factor for long-term neurological and cognitive issues — among southwestern Pennsylvanians living within 10 miles of fracking wells. It also found an increased risk of low birth weights, another risk factor associated with long-term health problems, during the production phase of fracking. Birth weights got lower as the volume of fracking well exposure increased, the study found. The research adds to dozens of other studies linking living near fracking wells with various health problems, including cancer, poor birth outcomes and cardiovascular and respiratory problems. “It’s never a good thing to have your children be canaries in the coal mine,” said Raina Rippel, a longtime community health advocate. “What does all of this mean for the oil field workers, who are getting these exposures more directly, all day, every day?”

Community advocates demand action Public health advocates in Southwestern Pennsylvania have been calling for better protections from the oil and gas industry since the beginning of the Marcellus Shale boom in the early 2000s. In response to the studies’ findings, they reiterated those requests. In 2021, Environmental Health News (EHN) published an investigation indicating that fracking chemicals are making their way into the bodies of families living nearby, prompting 35 state lawmakers to call for more testing and better protections for residents living near fracking operations.