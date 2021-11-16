Powered by RebelMouse
Mexican environmental campaigner missing after attack on villagers
Nov 16, 2021

Mexican environmental campaigner missing after attack on villagers

Irma Galindo Barrios, a member of the Mixtec people, has been declared missing barely a week after a savage attack on indigenous villagers displaced from the lands she was defending against illegal logging.

