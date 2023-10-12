Opinion: To protect school kids from toxic pesticides, protect state and local pesticide laws

Pesticides are designed to be toxic – to bugs and weeds. But pesticides can also be toxic to people, especially children.

The threat posed by pesticides to our kids when they’re at school is just one of the many reasons Congress preserved a role for state and local governments when enacting our federal pesticide laws.

It’s also why more than 30 states – including Texas, Kentucky and Georgia – have adopted tough standards for how pesticides can be sprayed near schools. It’s not just California, as pesticide industry lobbyists would like you to believe.

Lawmakers in Texas and California, for example, have required school officials to use low-risk pesticides. In Alabama and North Carolina, crop dusting near schools is prohibited. Other states – including Arizona, Maine, Michigan, New Hampshire and Louisiana – have implemented buffer zones for pesticide spraying around schools.

Many states, including Illinois, require that schools alert students before or after spraying. Some states, including Kentucky, Nevada and Minnesota, require that parents be notified or, like Pennsylvania and Louisiana, require that schools keep a registry of students who are sensitive to pesticides. Other states, including Georgia and New Mexico, restrict when pesticides can be sprayed near school..

Laws designed to protect our kids from toxic pesticides don’t stop at the school fence. Many states, including Iowa and Kansas, have adopted laws that restrict pesticides from being sprayed in public parks used by children. Dozens of communities have adopted local ordinances to limit pesticide spraying in these parks.

The inconvenient truth for pesticide lobbyists is that red states are just as likely to restrict pesticides as blue states. It turns out that parents and caregivers everywhere love their kids.