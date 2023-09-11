LISTEN: Bruce Lanphear on how we’re failing to protect people from pesticides

Dr. Bruce Lanphear, an expert on early childhood health and exposure to toxics, joined EHN to discuss his resignation from a Health Canada pesticide advisory committee and how regulators are failing to protect the public from agricultural “poisons.”

Lanphear, a professor and researcher at Simon Fraser University, also talks about why small exposures to environmental toxics have a big impact on us, and how we can better protect ourselves from pesticide exposure.

Listen to the interview below and learn more about Lanphear’s work at littlethingsmatter.ca.