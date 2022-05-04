Powered by RebelMouse
green chemistry
May 04, 2022

Green chemistry startup wins “world changing idea” award

Sudoc, co-founded by Environmental Health Science founder and chief scientist Pete Myers, was honored in Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.

EHN Staff

Sudoc, a green chemistry company co-founded by Pete Myers to reduce and replace harmful chemicals in many different types of products, won the On the Rise category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards.

Myers is the chief scientist and founder of Environmental Health Sciences, which publishes EHN.org.

The annual awards highlight companies and organizations tackling problems impacting people and the planet. This year’s winners—39 in total—include efforts as varied as battling misinformation, upcycling wood and paper waste, redesigned air conditioning units, and economic transition plans for struggling dairy farmers.

Sudoc, founded in 2020, harnesses nature-inspired chemistry invented by Terry Collins, a Teresa Heinz Professor of Green Chemistry at Carnegie Mellon University, to reduce reliance on toxic chemicals. Its first product in the market, dot cleaner, remediates black mold. Other cleaning products are in development.

While the company’s first product is aimed at mold remediation, it aims to eventually tackle larger issues like cleaning wastewater or making green hydrogen. Their trademarked and patented TAML catalysts mimic enzymes in the human liver that destroy harmful chemicals and microbes that enter our body.

“These are spaces where generally there aren’t sustainable alternatives,” CEO Roger Berry told Fast Company. “And we’re able to really create something that has the efficacy, so people will actually use it.”

See the full Fast Company article on Sudoc’s award, and the full list of 2022 World Changing Ideas Award winners.

Banner photo: Application of Sudoc's mold remediator. (Credit: Sudoc)

good newstoxics
