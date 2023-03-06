Analysis: What it will take for the EU to be a model for safe chemicals

The European Union has a new strategy to deal with the vast amounts of chemicals we are exposed to each day.

The Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability aims to be the most health-protective chemical strategy in the world. But it will take the right leaders.

In this four-part series Terrence J. Collins, a Teresa Heinz professor of green chemistry, and director of the Institute for Green Science at Carnegie Mellon University, examines what qualities of leadership are essential for ensuring that the EU’s Chemicals Strategy for Sustainability inspires trust in Europeans and the world that there can be a body of chemical products and processes we can safely live with.

In addition, watch our conversation with Pete Myers — chief scientist and founder of Environmental Health Sciences, which publishes EHN.org — about the new EU strategy, why it’s important, and its implications for chemical reform in the United States.

Watch

Stories