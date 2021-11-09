Powered by RebelMouse
Nov 09, 2021

LISTEN: Pete Myers on "The Fall of Plastics"

Environmental Health Sciences founder will join the Healthy Materials Lab at Parsons School of Design for a live podcast on the world's plastic problem.

EHN Staff

Pete Myers—founder and chief scientist of Environmental Health Sciences, which publishes Environmental Health News—will join the Healthy Materials Lab at Parsons School of Design tomorrow for a live podcast taping on plastic pollution and toxicity.

The podcast is part of the Lab's "Fall of Plastics" series, which features three online lectures about the need to radically reduce the amount of plastics in our lives. The series aims to answer how we can build a future without plastic, and what is at stake if we stay on our current path of plastic production and use.

Myers' lecture, "Unpeeling the Layers of Plastic Toxicity," is the second in the series. All lectures take place at noon Eastern Time.

Register at the Healthy Materials Lab at Parsons School of Design website to listen in.

