Powered by RebelMouse
Print Friendly and PDF

WATCH: Pete Myers and Tyrone Hayes reflect on tremendous progress in the environmental health field

"It isn't one scientific finding that accomplishes a structural change in science. It's a drumbeat — one after the other — for decades."

Pete Myers, founder and chief scientist of Environmental Health Sciences (publisher of EHN.org), and Tyrone Hayes, a biologist and biology professor at University of California, Berkeley, spoke at the Collaborative for Health & Environment's 20 year anniversary about how far the environmental health field has come — and how far it has to go.

Hayes discusses how agricultural giant Syngenta targeted him and his work, and both environmental health leaders talk about the challenges and opportunities ahead when it comes to reducing exposures to toxic chemicals.

Watch the full conversation above.

From Your Site Articles
toxicsplastic pollutiongood newsScience
Become a donor
Today's top news

Silencing science: How Indonesia is censoring wildlife research

e360.yale.edu

Senior FDA official resigns following baby formula crisis, turmoil in agency

www.politico.com

‘Rarest of the rare’: British Columbia’s newest conservancy protects globally imperiled rainforest

thenarwhal.ca
Trending Topics
From our newsroom

LISTEN: Gabriel Gadsden on the rodent infestation and energy justice connection

“What it really comes down to is political will and resource allocation.”

What happens if the largest owner of oil and gas wells in the US goes bankrupt?

Diversified Energy’s liabilities exceed its assets, according to a new report, sparking concerns about whether taxpayers will wind up paying to plug its 70,000 wells.

Listen: EHN reporter discusses EPA's new proposed air pollution limits

Kristina Marusic joined Pittsburgh's NPR news station to discuss the proposed new rules

Racist beauty standards leave communities of color more exposed to harmful chemicals: NYC study

"How do you change centuries of colonialism and racism that have always uplifted light and white skin tone and features?”

Paul Ehrlich: A journey through science and politics

In his new book, the famous scientist reflects on an unparalleled career on our fascinating, ever-changing planet.