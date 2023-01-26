WATCH: Pete Myers and Tyrone Hayes reflect on tremendous progress in the environmental health field
"It isn't one scientific finding that accomplishes a structural change in science. It's a drumbeat — one after the other — for decades."
January 26, 2023
Pete Myers, founder and chief scientist of Environmental Health Sciences (publisher of EHN.org), and Tyrone Hayes, a biologist and biology professor at University of California, Berkeley, spoke at the Collaborative for Health & Environment's 20 year anniversary about how far the environmental health field has come — and how far it has to go.
Hayes discusses how agricultural giant Syngenta targeted him and his work, and both environmental health leaders talk about the challenges and opportunities ahead when it comes to reducing exposures to toxic chemicals.
Watch the full conversation above.
