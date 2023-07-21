Powered by RebelMouse
WATCH: You have questions about plastics, we have answers

From plastic jugs to artificial islands, we tap experts to fill us in on the plastic crisis.

In this second episode of our "Ask Pete Anything" series, we brought in experts from the Plastic Pollution Coalition to answer your questions about plastic.

Check out the first episode where Environmental Health Sciences founder and chief scientist, Pete Myers, answers the question, "Are plastics a threat to national security?

The video is part of the "Ask Pete Anything" series, where readers can submit questions and Pete will give you an answer — or find someone to do so.

Follow the series on our Instagram or Youtube channels, and submit your questions here.

Want to learn more about plastics? Check out our guide.

About the author(s):

EHN Staff

Articles written and posted by staff at Environmental Health News

