Powered by RebelMouse
Christmas good news tale
Dec 24, 2021

A string of kindness and good deeds

Stopping to marvel at events that connected one reader to our work – and offered insight about her health and environment

 Douglas Fischer

An unknown caller from San Anselmo, Calif., rang the other day. I'm not sure what prompted me, but I picked up.

Joan Wienheimer was on the other end. She had heard EHN reporter Kristina Marusic on NPR talking about pollution and mental health. How, she asked, could she get a copy of our investigation on the topic, Pollution's Mental Toll?

I started to rattle off our website, but Joan interrupted: She didn't have a computer. Or an Internet connection. Could she get a paper copy? Or a cassette recording?

At that point Joan had my full attention. Nobody, in my 12 years as an online journalist, has ever asked me to mail a printout of one of our stories.

Joan told me she's 77 years young. Grew up in Pittsburgh, next to a steel mill. Her entire neighborhood used coal for heating. She's had a lifetime of ailments.

Answer to nagging questions

Joan, in our conversation, emphasized over and over how much the reporting meant to her: An answer to so many questions nagging her for years.

Some unseen force, Joan said, prompted her to turn on the radio just as Kristina's segment started – a sentiment I often hear from my mother when life serendipitously offers a blessing.

A string of kindness

After we chatted for 45 minutes and hung up, I sat thinking about the events that brought Joan to me:

  • The librarian in San Anselmo who found my phone number for Joan.
  • The Heinz Endowments, which supported the idea of a Pittsburgh-based reporter focused on regional environmental issues with national relevance.
  • Kristina Marusic, our prize-winning reporter, who tackles her beat with grace, empathy and a bulldog's tenacity. She co-founded the Pittsburgh Media Partnership, a collaboration of regional media, which led to the recent mental health report.
  • The Living on Earth producer who heard our work on local radio and saw a national story.
  • And you, our readers, who give us power.

I look back at the thread connecting all these and marvel. Joan (and my mom) would call this fate. I see a long string of kindness.

As snow starts to fall in Bozeman after weeks of unseasonable warmth and brown, I feel an immense sense of gratitude: All these pieces were in place to get Joan information that offered solace and answers.

Now to get these printouts in the mail.

Subscribe to our "Good News" newsletter: Our gift to you!

Get our Good News newsletter in your inbox - FREE!

Solutions-oriented news and commentary about our health and environment. Delivered Tuesdays.
Better than coffee.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
toxics pittsburgh coal good news mental health
SUBSCRIBE TO EHN'S MUST-READ DAILY NEWSLETTER: ABOVE THE FOLD
From our Newsroom

“Organic” fertilizers have an inorganic problem

The lack of regulations on the term “organic” in agriculture input products can confuse farmers and gardeners.

Peter Dykstra: 2021's unnatural disasters

With the fingerprints of climate change on so many “natural disasters,” it’s time to retire “natural.”

BPA use in doubt as Europe proposes vastly more protective health limits

BPA science, regulators say, requires 'tolerable daily dose' be 100,000 times lower – 'A complete transformation.'

LISTEN: Gavin Rienne on children's health and natural disasters

“If you want to know how well a community is functioning and how healthy it is, you look to their children.”

Climate colonialism at COP26: Derrick Z. Jackson

Every day that goes by in which wealthy nations fail to hold themselves accountable for achieving net zero reductions is a declaration that they don’t care if developing nations drown or dry up.

Trending Topics

Above The Fold

Daily & Weekly newsletters all free.
Full menu