WATCH: Dr. Shanna Swan on chemicals, hormones and our reproductive health

Dr. Shanna H. Swan, one of the world's leading environmental and reproductive epidemiologists, joined animation specialists, After Skool, to talk about the impact of endocrine-disrupting chemicals on our reproductive health and our planet.

Swan, a professor of environmental medicine and public health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and adjunct scientist at Environmental Health Sciences (publisher of EHN), discusses sperm count decline, population level effects, our addiction to plastic and a path forward out of this toxic mess.

Swan authored the groundbreaking book Count Down: How Our Modern World Is Threatening Sperm Counts, Altering Male and Female Reproductive Development, and Imperiling the Future of the Human Race, and recently co-authored a study that found sperm count has dropped dramatically around the world, and that the rate of decline is accelerating.

Watch the new video above, and visit After Skool's Youtube page for other cool animations.

