LISTEN: Meet the teenager upending food and nutrition research

Maria Balhara, a South Florida teen and freshman at Vanderbilt University, joined EHN editor Brian Bienkowski to discuss the role of food and food chemicals on our health.

Balhara, who presented last week at the Endo2023 conference in Chicago, also talks about where her interest in food and health comes from, how a junior in high school goes about conducting a nationally recognized study and how we need to think beyond exercise and diet in tackling obesity.

Listen to the conversation below.