Powered by RebelMouse
Print Friendly and PDF
teenager health food

LISTEN: Meet the teenager upending food and nutrition research

"It's crucial to shed light on these unseen factors that are contributing to obesity."

1 min read

Maria Balhara, a South Florida teen and freshman at Vanderbilt University, joined EHN editor Brian Bienkowski to discuss the role of food and food chemicals on our health.

Balhara, who presented last week at the Endo2023 conference in Chicago, also talks about where her interest in food and health comes from, how a junior in high school goes about conducting a nationally recognized study and how we need to think beyond exercise and diet in tackling obesity.

Listen to the conversation below.

About the author(s):

EHN Staff

Articles written and posted by staff at Environmental Health News

Maria Balhara, a South Florida teen and freshman at Vanderbilt University, joined EHN editor Brian Bienkowski to discuss the role of food and food chemicals on our health.

Balhara, who presented last week at the Endo2023 conference in Chicago, also talks about where her interest in food and health comes from, how a junior in high school goes about conducting a nationally recognized study and how we need to think beyond exercise and diet in tackling obesity.

Listen to the conversation below.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
foodtoxicsObesitygood newschildren's health
Become a donor
Today's top news

Congress' debt ceiling deal made only modest changes to permitting rules. SCOTUS brought its wrecking ball

www.politico.com

Race has to be a factor in efforts to decrease air pollution

grist.org

The ‘Sisyphus of trash’ struggles to clean relentless waves of plastic from a New York island’s beaches

insideclimatenews.org

The Atlantification of the Arctic Ocean is underway

hakaimagazine.com
Trending Topics
From our newsroom

Opinion: Youth v. Montana — Young adults speak up

We are entitled to a ‘clean and healthful’ environment. Montana’s policies are endangering that.

Opinion: A national wildlife refuge at risk of industrialization

A terrible precedent as Washington’s Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge opens to industrial oyster farming

Dick’s Sporting Goods bans PFAS in its clothing and other textiles

The outdoor retail giant is the latest company with plans to get “forever chemicals” off its shelves.

LISTEN: Dr. Beverly Wright on how to keep environmental justice momentum

“The righteous fight in the end will win. Don’t be swayed by all of the noise.”

Are you replenishing your electrolytes with a dose of PFAS?

New testing finds evidence of “forever chemicals” in 9 popular electrolyte products.