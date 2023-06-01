Powered by RebelMouse
Print Friendly and PDF
Pittsburgh environmental reporting

EHN reporter wins Golden Quill awards for reporting on petrochemicals and PFAS

Kristina Marusic was presented with two awards for her coverage of the oil and gas and plastics industries in western Pennsylvania.

1 min read

PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday, EHN reporter Kristina Marusic was presented two awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania for her reporting on toxic pollution caused by extractive industries in western Pennsylvania.

The Golden Quills competition honors excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia. This was the 59th year for the annual awards, which were presented at an awards dinner in Pittsburgh on May 30.

Marusic's reporting on Shell's new plastics plant in western Pennsylvania and the oil and gas industry's use of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), submitted together under the headline, "Energy Justice and Environmental Health in Western Pennsylvania,” won a first place prize in the science/environment non-daily written journalism category, and also received one of four Best in Show Ray Sprigle Memorial Awards.

Marusic has previously won Golden Quill awards for her reporting on the health impacts of air pollution and fracking in western Pennsylvania, including another Ray Sprigle Memorial Award in 2020 for "Prescription for Prevention," a series on cancer and the environment that ultimately led Marusic to write her recently-released book, "A New War On Cancer."

"It's an honor to have my work recognized through these awards," Marusic said. "I hope my reporting continues to make an impact in Western Pennsylvania."

About the author(s):

EHN Staff

Articles written and posted by staff at Environmental Health News

PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday, EHN reporter Kristina Marusic was presented two awards from the Press Club of Western Pennsylvania for her reporting on toxic pollution caused by extractive industries in western Pennsylvania.

The Golden Quills competition honors excellence in print, broadcast, photography, videography and digital journalism in western Pennsylvania and nearby counties in Ohio and West Virginia. This was the 59th year for the annual awards, which were presented at an awards dinner in Pittsburgh on May 30.

Marusic's reporting on Shell's new plastics plant in western Pennsylvania and the oil and gas industry's use of PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), submitted together under the headline, "Energy Justice and Environmental Health in Western Pennsylvania,” won a first place prize in the science/environment non-daily written journalism category, and also received one of four Best in Show Ray Sprigle Memorial Awards.

Marusic has previously won Golden Quill awards for her reporting on the health impacts of air pollution and fracking in western Pennsylvania, including another Ray Sprigle Memorial Award in 2020 for "Prescription for Prevention," a series on cancer and the environment that ultimately led Marusic to write her recently-released book, "A New War On Cancer."

"It's an honor to have my work recognized through these awards," Marusic said. "I hope my reporting continues to make an impact in Western Pennsylvania."

From Your Site Articles
pittsburghtoxicsenergy
Become a donor
Today's top news

Recycling plastics “extremely problematic” due to toxic chemical additives: Report

Negotiations are underway for a global plastics treaty and parties differ on the role of recycling.

Reimagining healthcare to reduce pollution, tackle climate change and center justice

“We need to understand who is harmed by an economy that’s based on fossil fuels and toxic chemicals.”

Pesticide firms withheld brain toxicity studies from EU regulators, study finds

www.theguardian.com

Move to change how U.S. tracks pesticide use sparks protest

www.science.org

$528 billion nuclear cleanup plan at Hanford site in jeopardy

www.nytimes.com
Trending Topics
From our newsroom

LISTEN: Nsilo Berry on making buildings healthier

“When it comes to healthy materials, I like to advocate for solutions that become sensible and viable.”

Opinion: UN plastics treaty should prioritize health and climate change

Delegates should push for a treaty that takes a full-lifecycle approach to plastic pollution.

Op-ed: Reducing soil toxics in community gardens

How different groups engaged in community gardens can cultivate partnerships and practices to reduce harmful chemical exposures.

Opinión: Reducir los tóxicos en los suelos de las huertas comunitarias

De como los diferentes grupos involucrados en las huertas comunitarias pueden cultivar alianzas y prácticas que reduzcan la exposición a químicos dañinos.

Visiting health care professionals take “environmental justice tour” of Pittsburgh

Doctors, nurses and hospital staff from across the country learned about the city’s ongoing problems with pollution.