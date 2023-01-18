Listen: EHN reporter discusses EPA's new proposed air pollution limits
Kristina Marusic joined Pittsburgh's NPR news station to discuss the proposed new rules
January 18, 2023
PITTSBURGH — The EPA recently released a proposal for new limits on tiny, toxic air pollution particles, and Environmental Health News reporter Kristina Marusic wrote about the new proposed regulations and responses from public health advocates.
Today Marusic spoke about the story with Kevin Gavin, host of The Confluence on Pittsburgh's NPR affiliate station 90.5 WESA.
Listen here.
