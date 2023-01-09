Health advocates push the EPA to go farther on soot standards

PITTSBURGH — Public health advocates are calling on people impacted by air pollution to demand stricter federal air quality regulations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which is in the process of revising federal limits on PM2.5 pollution.

PM2.5 are toxic airborne pollution particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter (smaller than the width of a human hair) coming from industrial sources, traffic, wildfires and fossil fuel combustion, among other sources.

On Friday, the EPA released a proposal for new standards that would lower the limit for annual average PM2.5 pollution from 12 micrograms per cubic meter to between nine and 10 micrograms per cubic meter. This limit represents the maximum average level of air pollution inf a year before regulatory agencies take steps to lower emissions to protect public health.

The current standard was set in 2012 and left in place in 2020 under the Trump administration. The science on air pollution has evolved considerably since 2012, and many public health experts say the limits should be stricter. The World Health Organization, for instance, recommends an annual PM2.5 limit of 5 micrograms per cubic meter; and the scientific committee charged with reviewing U.S. federal standards in 2020 recommended an annual PM2.5 limit of 8 micrograms per cubic meter.

“We are deeply disappointed that EPA’s proposal today did not include a standard of 8 micrograms per cubic meter,” Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association, said in a statement. “More protective standards are necessary to drive cleanup nationwide in communities that currently experience unhealthy levels of deadly particle pollution.”

Those communities include many in Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania. Allegheny County, which encompasses Pittsburgh, ranks in the top 1 percent of counties in the U.S. for cancer risk from industrial air pollution. Communities near polluting facilities and elevated PM2.5 exposure also experience higher risk for asthma, lung disease, heart disease and even mental illness.

Local environmental health advocates are joining national health organizations and experts in demanding stricter federal air pollution standards and are calling on impacted residents to participate in upcoming EPA hearings over the next two months.

“We need everyone in our region which continues to experience poor air quality, especially people in the Mon Valley environmental justice region, to participate in the upcoming EPA hearings so that their voices can be heard about ongoing, terrible air pollution problems that exist in our area,” Matthew Mehalik, executive director of the Breathe Project, a Pittsburgh-based collaborative of more than 50 regional and national environmental advocacy groups, said in a press statement.