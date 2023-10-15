Report warns oil and gas to cut air pollution, New Mexico takes action

Carlsbad Current Argus journalist Adrian Hedden reports on a recent international report from the International Energy Agency emphasizing the urgent need to reduce methane emissions from oil and gas operations to mitigate the severe climate impacts.

In a nutshell:

The report underlines that merely declining demand for fossil fuels won't be enough to curtail methane emissions and prevent global warming beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius. New Mexico, a significant oil-producing region, has taken actions to combat air pollution from the energy sector, with regulations to curtail routine flaring and prevent methane emissions, setting an example for the rest of the world. These actions are deemed crucial, even as the industry transitions to cleaner forms of energy.

Key quote:

“Early actions by governments and industry to drive down methane emissions need to go hand-in-hand with reductions in fossil fuel demand and CO2 emissions,” IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said. “This report sets out the clear case for strong, swift action."

The big picture:

Reducing methane from the oil and gas sector is cited as one of the most effective and affordable measures to combat global warming. These actions not only addresses climate concerns but also benefit public health due to the harmful effects of methane on respiratory and long-term health. Some major oil companies have made pledges to reduce emissions, but ongoing efforts are needed to ensure that all companies take responsibility for reducing pollution. As countries importing oil and gas demand emission reduction goals from producers, there's likely to be increased pressure for pollution reduction in New Mexico and across the U.S.' oilfields.

Read Hedden's article at the Carlsbad Current Argus.

For additional context, be sure to read Kristina Marusic's piece noting that methane emissions are vastly undercounted at the state and national level because we're missing accidental leaks from oil and gas wells.